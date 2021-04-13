Advertisement

Families of teens involved in Halloween shooting call for ‘justice’

By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The families of five teens involved in a shooting incident last fall say justice isn’t being served.

On Monday the families of the five boys involved came together to ask the district attorney to file more serious charges against the men they say are responsible for the trauma their families are facing.

Last October 31st, authorities say Robert Sinner and Justin Sinner fired gunshots at five teens they believed were attempting to steal Donald Trump campaign signs from their property.

Their families say the teens were trying to get away when the driver of their car hit Justin Sinner.

“The children were cornered in a dead-end dirt road alley just south of grant where the shooters posted up on either side and began firing as the children began to drive away,” said the juvenile’s attorney, Sam Natale.

3 of the teens were injured by gunfire.

The incident would result in both the young driver and Robert Sinner facing charges.

On Monday, the teen’s attorney said prosecutors dropped aggravated assault charges against him.

The families want Sinner to face more serious consequences.

“The families are asking for Robert Sinner to be charged with the same level of severity that any other shooter in this community would face. It is typical that when somebody willfully fires repeatedly at another individual to file for attempted murder,” said Natale.

Right now, he faces three counts of aggravated battery and Justin Sinner is not charged at all.

“The evidence clearly shows that Justin Sinner much like Robert Sinner continued to fire at the vehicle even as it was driving away, there is no reasonable self defense claim and the court clearly rejected Robert Sinner’s similar immunity defense at the hearing, no charges against Justin have ever been brought,” said Natale.

The teen’s attorney believes the case highlights the racial bias in the justice system.

“The handling of this case has opened up again that old wound of distrust, the feelings of marginalization, and disrespect.. these families are all very hard working people who deserve equal justice and they have not received it yet.”

Robert Sinner’s next court hearing is set for April 30th. 13 News reached out to district attorney Mike Kagay, he did not return our messages. The DA’s office does not typically comment on pending cases.

