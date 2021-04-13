Advertisement

Ex-mayor strikes diversion deal in Kansas fake ticket case

(AP Newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A former Kansas mayor who resigned abruptly before being charged with making fake tickets to attend a zoo fundraiser has entered into a diversion agreement with prosecutors in the case.

Former Goddard Mayor Jamey Lee Blubaugh signed his diversion packet in court on Monday, Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said in a written statement.

Prosecutors charged Blubaugh and his wife, Elizabeth, each with one misdemeanor count of counterfeiting in August. The couple, both local real estate agents, are accused of photocopying passes to the Sedgwick County Zoo’s 2019 charity fundraiser, Zoobilee.

The charges were made public just days after he resigned from his post as Goddard’s mayor.

The announcement of his diversion agreement comes on the same day the former mayor had been scheduled for trial, the Wichita Eagle reported. Diversion allows defendants to have their prosecution suspended and criminal charges subsequently dismissed if they promise to follow rules and stay out of trouble.

“Among the standard conditions of diversion, for the next 12 months, Mr. Blubaugh must follow the law, perform 50 hours of community service, and pay $980 in restitution as well as court costs and diversion fees,” Bennett said.

His wife was granted diversion in December.

