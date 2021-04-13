Evergy to re-start disconnections to Kansans that have not payed electricity bills

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Evergy will start disconnecting Kansans again that are late on their electricity bills on May 2.

Evergy says the Emergency Rental Assistance Program is now open to signup for Kansans. It said residents have the chance to apply through Sept. 30. It said the program provides funding for past due rent and utilities for up to a year. It said future rent assistance is also available for up to 3 months. It said residents will not have to choose between gas, water or electric utilities, as there is no limit to the amount of help someone can get. It said the past due amount will need to have happened between April 2020 and April 2021.

According to Evergy, to qualify, it is required that the applicant be a resident of Kansas or Missouri and renting a primary residence. It said a household’s estimated income is required to be lower than 80% of the Area Median Income based on county and household size. Also, it said one or more members of the household will be required to be receiving unemployment benefits.

Evergy said it will end its moratorium on service disconnections on May 2. It said it encourages eligible customers to access limited emergency funds available for pandemic relief. It said it will waive late fees and offer up to 12-month payment plans to help customers pay toward their electric bills. It said those with additional questions should contact its customer service team at 1-888-471-5275.

For more information about the rental assistance program, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.