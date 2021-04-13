Advertisement

Dana Chandler fined, must have all future subpoenas reviewed by judge

Dana Chandler, who is representing herself, in the Shawnee Co. Courthouse on Monday, January 25, 2021.(Rafael Garcia | Rafael Garcia/Topeka Capitol Journal)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman representing herself in her retrial on double murder charges must have all future subpoenas reviewed by a judge.

The Topeka Capital Journal reports judge Cheryl Rios Monday sided with prosecutors, who accused Chandler of abusing the subpoena process. The Capital Journal reports Chandler told the judge any mistakes she made were inadvertent. But, Judge Rios fined chandler $200-dollars and said she will review any future subpoenas with Chandler to ensure they are proper.

According to the newspaper, chandler objected, saying it will hamper her defense.

Chandler is charged with the July 2002 killings of her ex-husband Michael Sisco, and his fiance Karen Harkness. A conviction in her first trial was overturned, for prosecutorial misconduct.

