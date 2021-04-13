Advertisement

No serious injuries when car flips in ditch off US-75 highway north of Topeka

No serious injuries were reported when a car flipped onto its top early Tuesday in a ditch off US-75 highway just north of Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 13, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - No serious injuries were reported early Tuesday when a car left US-75 highway just north of Topeka and flipped onto its top in a ditch, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 4:33 a.m. in the 7300 block of N.W. US-75 highway.

Shawnee County sheriff’s officers at the scene said a car was traveling north on US-75 when it went off the right -- or east -- side of the roadway.

The car then struck a raised area where a short east-west gravel road ran just east of the highway.

When it hit the raised area, sheriff’s officers said, the car then flipped as it continued traveling north.

The car came to rest on its top facing south in a ditch at the northeast corner of the unmarked gravel road and US-75 highway.

Sheriff’s officers said the driver didn’t require ambulance transportation to the hospital.

The location was directly east across US-75 highway from the Rolling Meadows Landfill, 7351 N.W. US-75 highway.

In addition to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Soldier Township Fire Department and American Medical Response ambulance responded to the scene.

