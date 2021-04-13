4-vehicle crash in Kansas kills 1 child, injures 3 others

GARDNER, Kan. (AP) — A four-vehicle crash in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, has left a child dead and three others injured, authorities there said.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Monday at a rural intersection west of Gardner, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said a roofing truck crashed into a sport utility vehicle driven by a woman and carrying her three children. The impact of the crash sent the SUV into another truck, which then hit a van.

One child in the SUV was killed, authorities said. The woman and other two children were taken to a hospital with injuries, but are expected to survive. Officials have not released the names of the child killed or those injured.

No one in the other vehicles was seriously injured.

