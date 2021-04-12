Advertisement

Wichita Diocese announce remains of Fr. Emil Kapaun coming home

Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.
Remains of Father Emil Kapaun identified.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Diocese announced the placement of the remains recently identified to be Father Emil Kapaun, a former priest of the Diocese of Wichita and an army chaplain during World War II and the Korean War, inside the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception.

His remains were discovered just last month, nearly 70 years after his death.

Father Kapaun was a prisoner of war in Korea in 1951. During that time, he continued to minister to other soldiers until his death in May of that year.

In 1993, Father Kapaun was declared a Servant of God, the first step toward sainthood.

If he is recognized as a saint in the future, his remains will be relocated inside a dedicated shrine to commemorate his legacy.

