VA Eastern Kansas offering walk-in vaccine clinic in Junction City

Department of Veterans Affairs
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The VA Eastern Kansas Health Care System is offering a walk-in vaccination clinic in Junction City on April 15. The clinic will be held from 4 to 8 pm at the Richard J. Seitz Community Based Outpatient Clinic.

The clinic is open to veterans, spouses and caregivers wishing to receive the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

To speed up the check-in process, clinic participants can visit VA’s Stay Informed page to pre-register. Those without internet access can call the vaccine scheduling number at 1-800-574-8387 Ext. 54453.

