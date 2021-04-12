Advertisement

Two Topekans injured in crash that killed man Saturday in Woodson County

Two Topeka residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash that killed a man Saturday afternoon in Woodson County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents suffered serious injuries in two-vehicle crash that killed a man Saturday afternoon in Woodson County, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 1:50 p.m. Saturday on US-75 highway, about 10 miles south of Yates Center.

According to the patrol a 2014 Ford Fusion was westbound on 10th Road and came to rest at a stop sign, but failed to yield to a 2016 GMC Yukon that was southbound on US-75.

The vehicles collided at that location, the patrol said.

The driver of the Ford, Raymond McIntosh, 83, of Buffalo, was taken to Fredonia Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said McIntosh wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the GMC, Gary Alan Flanagan, 74, of Topeka, was taken to Coffey County Hospital in Burlington with serious injuries. The patrol said Flanagan was wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the GMC, Brenda Flanagan, 60, of Topeka, also was taken to Coffey County Hospital with serious injuries. The patrol said she was wearing a seat belt.

