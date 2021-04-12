Advertisement

TPD investigating wreck on 21st and Burnett, leaving a vehicle in a residence’s front yard

By Danielle Martin and Isaac French
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department is investigating an accident that left one vehicle in a residence’s front yard Sunday night.

Shawnee County Dispatch told 13 NEWS that officers were called to 21st and Burnett Sunday night around 8:14 P.M on reports of an accident.

No injuries have been reported and no other information has been given at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

