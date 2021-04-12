Advertisement

Topeka man arrested, Sheriff's office attempting to locate vehicle forced off road during Saturday night chase

A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, following a...
A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, following a police pursuit in Topeka Saturday night.(Shawn Wheat | wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, following a police pursuit in Topeka Saturday night.

Just after 9 pm, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center was informed about a vehicle driving at erratically high speeds in the 8000 block of SE Berryton Rd. A deputy arrived in the 5500 block of SE Berryton and located the vehicle traveling north at approximately 95 miles per hour. When the driver refused to stop, a chase ensued. During the pursuit, the driver drove off the road and crossed the center line multiple times. Deputies pinned the vehicle, ending the pursuit in the roundabout at SE 45th St. and California Ave.

The driver, Brian Weixelman Jr. of Topeka, was arrested and booked on charges of flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, reckless driving, driving under the influence, failure to stop at an accident, minor in consumption, failure to stop at a stop sign, improper driving on a laned roadway, and speeding.

The Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate the driver of a vehicle that was forced off the roadway into a field during the pursuit. The incident occurred around 9:13 pm on SE 53rd St. between Berryton Rd. and California Ave. If you have information, you’re asked to call Deputy Fernkopf at 785-251-2200.

