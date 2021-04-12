Shawnee Co. Health Officer discusses local COVID-19 vaccine data

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Health Officer Dr. Erin Locke told county commissioners Monday she is encouraged by how many people are getting their COVID-19 vaccine.

“Shawnee Co. vaccine collaborative continues to meet regularly continues to work together as we distribute our vaccine,” she said.

Since vaccine rollout began in December, 60 thousand Shawnee Co. residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

45 percent of people received their first dose last month.

According to state data, that is a rate of 352 people for every one thousand Shawnee Co. residents.

72 percent of residents received Pfizer’s shot, 27 percent Moderna and one percent Johnson and Johnson.

Locke said county residents have received their vaccine from over 400 different providers.

“Some of our residents have gone quite a long way to get that vaccine but a majority of our residents in Shawnee County have actually received it through our collaborative,” she said.

Locke added Stormont Vail Health, University of Kansas St. Francis Campus and the Shawnee Co. Health Department as the most-used providers.

Locke said 60 percent of those vaccinated are women.

Almost 50 homebound residents have gotten a shot as well, administered through Jayhawk Pharmacy and the Topeka Fire Department.

Numbers also show a racial gap in who is getting vaccinated.

“Of our white Shawnee Co. residents, approximately 29 percent have been vaccinated there are Black Shawnee County residents about 17 percent have been vaccinated so there remains a disparity there,” she said.

Locke said being vaccinated adds a layer of convenience at this point in the pandemic.

“You also don’t have to quarantine if you are fully vaccinated don’t have any symptoms and or within six months of your most recent dose; even if you are exposed to someone who is positive you don’t have to quarantine so I think that’s quite a big benefit to those of us who like to go about our daily lives,” she said.

“We do not need to wear masks around other vaccinated people in private spaces or when we’re around low-risk people.”

Locke said regardless of preference it’s worth taking a shot at the vaccine.

“All three vaccines are very, very effective against hospitalization from COVID-19 and death so in my view that’s the best benefit to being fully vaccinated,” she said.

The Shawnee Co. Health Department (SCHD) is hosting several mobile clinics in April.

SCHD will be at Fellowship Hi-Crest every Friday. Appointments are required.

A walk-in clinic at Fellowship will be held on Sunday, April 18.

Johnson and Johnson will be administered at those clinics.

SCHD will be at Open Arms Ministries every Tuesday in April.

Pfizer will be available at that location.

Call 720-300-0029 to schedule.

The Health Department will also be hosting walk-in clinics open to all at the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Community Building in Rossville on April 28 from 1-7 pm and on April 29 from 10 am to 4 pm.

Johnson and Johnson will be administered.

To set up vaccination for a homebound resident in Shawnee Co. email covidvaccine@snco.us.

