Seasonable Monday, rain chances later this week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The weather pattern for the start of the work week will be quiet, but active weather with rain chances ramp up by the end of the week.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Lows in the low-to-mid 40s. Winds from the NW at 10-15 mph, with gusts to 25.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. High in the low 60s. Winds from the NW at 10-15 mph, with gusts to 20.

The weather pattern for the first half of the new work week will start off fairly quiet.

Monday will also see a mix of sun and clouds becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon hours. Tuesday will see some partly cloudy skies with morning lows in the mid-to-upper 30s with light north winds between 5-10 mph during the day. Highs Tuesday will be near 60 degrees.

We’ll will continue this seasonable and quiet trend into Wednesday.

It is not until we get into Thursday when we see a change in the weather pattern.

Clouds will be on the increase Thursday afternoon ahead of our next storm system. Showers are expected to develop Thursday night and become more widespread throughout the day Friday, into Friday night. It is still too early to say exactly how much rainfall accumulations we’ll see, so stay updated to the forecast.

Taking Action:

1. Lows this week will be on the chillier side which could lead to additional opportunities for more frost development. Be sure to cover or bring sensitive plants indoors.

2. Monitor the forecast for Thursday - Friday nights rain maker.

