RCPD receives KDOT “People Saving People” Award

The Riley County Police Department has earned the Kansas Department of Transportation’s “People...
The Riley County Police Department has earned the Kansas Department of Transportation’s “People Saving People” award for its work improving road safety through KDOT’s Operation A.R.C. Initiative.(RCPD)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley County Police Department has earned the Kansas Department of Transportation’s “People Saving People” award for its work improving road safety through KDOT’s Operation A.R.C. Initiative.

Operation Accident Reduction Citations, or A.R.C., is a traffic enforcement campaign built around procedural justice and local crash statistics. Using data from research conducted by Kansas State University as well as recent crash data, the campaign aims to reduce the amount of accidents on Kansas roadways.

RCPD looked at its own crash data and found the top five causes of preventable crashes in Riley County: driving under the influence, speeding (especially in school zones), tailgating, running red lights and stop signs, and cell phone use (especially texting). Officers implemented their Operation A.R.C. findings when making traffic stops and were able to communicate the reason behind the particular stop and provide drivers with information about how to drive more safely.

The Department was one of only two recipients of the award and will be recognized at the 2021 Transportation Safety Conference.

