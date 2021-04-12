President’s American Jobs Plan calls for action in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Biden’s American Jobs Plan is calling out the ‘C’ Kansas received on its Infrastructure Report Card. A report from the White House notes that there are 1,321 bridges and over 1,995 miles of highway in poor condition. The White House insists that the American Jobs Plan will “make a historic investment in our nation’s infrastructure.” It says that Kansas drivers spent $509 in repairs due to driving on rough roads.

The report for Kansas goes on to address issues around drinking water, housing, broadband, manufacturing, and veterans health. The White House reports says that the state’s drinking water infrastructure will require $5.3 billion in additional funding over the next two decades. The American Jobs Plan includes $111 billion for water in communities across the country.

An estimated 163,000 renters in Kansas are “rent burdened”--they spend more than 30% of their income on rent according to the White House report. The President is proposing a $200 billion investment to address the affordable housing crisis. As for broadband, it remains out of reach for many Kansans--14.3% live in areas where internet speed is an issue. More than half of the state’s residents live in areas where there is only one provider and broadband may be too expensive. The White House claims that the AJP would invest $100 billion to reach every family in America. Nearly 12% of the state’s workforce is employed by manufacturers. The AJP proposes $300 billion to “retool and revitalize American manufacturers”.

The American Jobs Plan also calls for an investment in the VA health care system, specifically to benefit women and older veterans. There are more than 191,186 veterans in the state--9.2% are women and 45.6% are over the age of 65 according to the White House report.

Click to read the full American Jobs Plan Kansas report.

