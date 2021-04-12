Advertisement

Pair arrested Saturday after search warrant served in Osage County

Kim L. Salzman, 64, and Christopher L. Winters, 53, both of Melvern, were arrested Saturday...
Kim L. Salzman, 64, and Christopher L. Winters, 53, both of Melvern, were arrested Saturday after Osage County authorities served a search warrant at a home near Melvern, according to KVOE Radio.(KVOE Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested over the weekend after Osage County authorities served a search warrant at a home near Melvern, according to KVOE Radio.

The arrested individuals were identified as Kim L. Salzman, 64, and Christopher L. Winters, 53, both of Melvern.

According to KVOE, the Osage County Sheriff’s Office received a call Saturday afternoon regarding a suspicious vehicle and individuals who allegedly were trespassing and removing items from private property located near K-31 highway and S. Jordan Road, near Melvern Lake.

As deputies were responding to the scene, they were informed the vehicle was leaving the area.

Deputies later located a vehicle matching the description at a residence in the 1100 block of E. 301st Street, about two miles northwest of Melvern.

KVOE said authorities executed a search warrant at the residence and recovered stolen property and narcotics.

Authorities later arrested Salzman and Winters.

KVOE said Salzman was arrested in connection with burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Winters was arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft

KVOE said formal charges against the two are pending.

