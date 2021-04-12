Advertisement

One killed Sunday in car-semi crash in Gray County

Two people from Nebraska sustained what authorities said were minor injuries when the car they...
Two people from Nebraska sustained what authorities said were minor injuries when the car they were in crashed during a police chase early Thursday in Scott County in western Kansas.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Sunday in a car-semi crash in Gray County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:12 a.m. on US-50 highway, about 16 miles east of Garden City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Ford Escape was westbound on US-50 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2021 Peterbilt semi near the south shoulder.

The driver of the Ford, Cleff O. Andre, 22, of Holcomb, was taken to Western Plains Medical Center in Garden City, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Andre wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Phillip A. Stout, 60, of Lebanon, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Stout was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Emporia State softball play Jacie Stephens passed away after giving birth to her child....
Emporia State mourns the loss of Jacie Cochran
Farmland in Graham County, Kansas
30 by 30 plan raises concerns from some Kansas farmers
Wichita police called to early-morning shooting in E. Wichita.
1 killed, 3 hurt in early-morning shooting at Airbnb
Sunday Morning Weather Segment
A Warm Day Ahead Before We Change Things Up With A Cold Front
WRHS Prom
Washburn Rural hosts Prom with COVID precautions

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 5AM
First Alert Weekly Planner
Monday forecast: Much cooler than yesterday, the cool weather lasts all week
About 15° colder than yesterday
A cool week
Former K-State Defense Back Denzel Goolsby and WIBW Sports Director Marleah Campbell are...
For Kids Sake