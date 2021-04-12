One killed Sunday in car-semi crash in Gray County

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed early Sunday in a car-semi crash in Gray County in southwest Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:12 a.m. on US-50 highway, about 16 miles east of Garden City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Ford Escape was westbound on US-50 when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound 2021 Peterbilt semi near the south shoulder.

The driver of the Ford, Cleff O. Andre, 22, of Holcomb, was taken to Western Plains Medical Center in Garden City, where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Andre wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Phillip A. Stout, 60, of Lebanon, Mo., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Stout was wearing a seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.