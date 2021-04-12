Newman Regional Health opening daily COVID-19 vaccine appointments

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Newman Regional Health will be offering daily appointments for COVID-19 vaccination starting April 14.

Patients can schedule an appointment for a vaccine Monday - Friday from 8 am to 4:30 pm. Scheduling can be done over the phone by calling (620) 343-6801, through Newman Regional Health’s online patient portal, My Health Info, or during a visit with their primary care provider at the clinic.

Patients who have not yet set up a My Health Info account can do so by clicking here.

