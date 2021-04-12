Monday forecast: Much cooler than yesterday, the cool weather lasts all week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The average high this time of year is 66° and it’ll likely remain below average all week. The good news is we won’t have to battle strong winds this week, at most we could have gusts up to 20 mph. Rain returns by the end of the week.

The big concern for the week will be the risk for some frost or even a freeze. This could occur in portions of northeast KS almost every night. It’s going to depend on the amount of clearing and if winds are light enough. Even a 5-10 mph wind speed will keep temperatures ‘warmer’ than a 4 mph wind speed. Clouds will also factor in to act as a blanket to keep temperatures warmer.

Rain by the end of the week will increase Thursday night and Friday and is looking like a decent chance for rain although many not be too heavy as t-storms aren’t expected. The uncertainty is if any rain lingers into Saturday or not so keep checking back daily for updates on this storm system.

8 Day (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Some models are indicated a better chance for sunny skies this afternoon while other models keep the clouds all day. Highs in the low-mid 60s (upper 50s for those that are stuck in the clouds all day). Winds N 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 30s. Winds NW around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Again there’s uncertainty on the extent of cloud cover so will go with partly sunny skies for now and fine tune the cloud forecast tomorrow. Highs will be cooler due to a cooler start in the morning with upper 50s-low 60s. Winds N/NW 5-15 mph.

The cool temperatures continue all week and even into the weekend with most spots in the mid 50s to low 60s for highs and 30s for lows.

Rain develops Thursday night and lasts through Friday night. Latest models have most spots getting 0.25″-0.50″. The other uncertainty is whether a cold front pushes through next Monday or gets held back up north. This will factor into how warm it’ll get for Day 8.

Taking Action:

Have the sunglasses handy. Almost everyday while there will be quite a bit of cloud cover but there will be peeks of sun at times.

Keep an eye on the potential for a frost/freeze. Warnings/advisories may be issued at least for portions of northeast Kansas almost every night this week as confidence increases based on the conditions.



