Lawrence Busker Festival returning in September

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After being canceled last year, the Lawrence Busker Festival is back for its 14th season.

The popular festival featuring live performances, food vendors and other entertainment has been scheduled for September 24-26. Five different stages will feature over 20 different acts, including a unicycling cowboy, a hula hoop artist, and a pogo stick acrobat.

“After a year of lockdowns and openings and lockdowns and openings, I think people are going to be ready to gather and celebrate.” said event director Richard Renner. “We want to be a part of that party.”

The event is free, but people often bring tip money for their favorite performers. For more information, click here.

