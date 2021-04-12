Kansas one of eight states selected for Child Welfare, Human Services Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday that Kansas was selected to join the National Governors Association’s Supporting Child and Family Well-Being program.

The network of eight states connects Governors’ offices, child welfare leaders, state human services and education officials, and nonprofit partners to collaborate on strategies that improve and support child and family wellbeing.

“The pandemic has affected all Kansans – including our most vulnerable children and families,” Governor Kelly said. “I’m pleased to join this distinguished program so Kansas can become a leading state in building a stronger safety net and ensuring all families have the support and opportunities they need to thrive.”

The network also includes Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. It was launched by the National Association Center for Best Practices and Casey Family Programs to address instances of child abuse or neglect going unreported during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.