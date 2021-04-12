Harvesters food distribution being held at former Gordmans Tuesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Harvesters announced Sunday that they will set up their food distribution site on Tuesday at the former Gordmans at 3245 SW Topeka Blvd.

They will be outside of the Gordmans on Tuesday, April 13.

No I.D or income requirements are needed just the number of persons in the household.

Fresh vegetables, fruit, dairy, and bread/bakery products will be given out on a first come first serve basis.

Volunteers are always welcome and needed and should arrive at about 8:00 - 8:15 a.m. Volunteers may always sign up for a box of food for themselves and/or someone who can use help.

Harvesters say parking for volunteers is at the South or North parking area by the Gordmans building. Harvesters also encourage volunteers to sign up and take food home for their family and/or someone who can’t come in need.

