Gov. Kelly: One-third of Kansans have received at least one dose of COVID vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One-third of all Kansans have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday.

According to Kelly, the state has been able to double the number of vaccinations distributed.

If you have not yet received the vaccine and would like to, you can visit the “Find a Vaccine” tab on our website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.