Firefighters respond to blaze at south Topeka apartment complex

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fire crews were responding Monday morning to a report of a blaze at a south Topeka apartment complex.

The fire was reported around 10:25 a.m. in the 3700 block of S.W. Park South Court at the Park South Apartments. It’s near 1-470 and Burlingame.

Initial reports indicated one person may have been trapped on a balcony on the third floor of a building. 13′s Phil Anderson is on the scene and reports that the fire was indeed in a 3rd-floor apartment. Topeka Fire is now using the aerial truck as part of its response to easily reach the roof. No flames are visible and smoke has subsided since Phil first arrived on scene. There are concerns that the fire may be in the upper area of the apartment building’s roof.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more information as it becomes available.

