Family hires lawyer to investigate death following COVID-19 vaccine

ATCHISON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The family of an Atchison County resident who died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine has hired a law firm to investigate her death.

The obituary of Jeanie Evans’ claimed she suffered a reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine and died on March 24th.

According to Evans’ son, the family has hired Shamberg, Johnson and Bergman law firm based in Kansas City, Missouri.

One of the lawyers said Monday the firm’s been hired to determine if this may be a wrongful death case.

The firm has yet to receive any records related to Evans’ death.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.