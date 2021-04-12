Advertisement

Crews responding to report of injury accident at downtown Ramada

By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were headed to a downtown hotel early Monday on a report of an injury auto accident.

Initial reports indicated serious injuries may have resulted from the accident, which was reported at 6:36 a.m. at the Ramada Hotel and Convention Center, 420 S.E. 6th Ave.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

