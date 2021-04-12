Britt Reid charged by prosecutors in case that seriously injured young girl

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Chief’s assistant coach Britt Reid now faces charges of DWI, with serious physical injury. The announcement came from prosecutors Monday, according to CBS affiliate KCTV 5 in Kansas City.

You’ll recall the devastating crash just months ago which badly injured a 5-year-old girl named Ariel. She has since turned 6.

Britt Reid is believed to have been leaving work when the crash happened on February 4th just days before the Superbowl. It occurred on a ramp on I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium. Reid was let from the Chief’s organization after his contract was not renewed.

A GoFundMe page for Ariel has now raised more than a half-million dollars. Her family has indicated that the little girl will likely need a lifetime of care. She sits unresponsive in a wheelchair.

Ariel’s family was helping a family member with car trouble.

Britt Reid was taken to the hospital the night of the crash and eventually had surgery. Reid told officers at the time of the crash that he had two to three drinks and was taking Adderall.

