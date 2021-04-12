Advertisement

Britt Reid charged by prosecutors in case that seriously injured young girl

This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.
This is a photo of Britt Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team.(AP)
By Jared Broyles
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Chief’s assistant coach Britt Reid now faces charges of DWI, with serious physical injury. The announcement came from prosecutors Monday, according to CBS affiliate KCTV 5 in Kansas City.

You’ll recall the devastating crash just months ago which badly injured a 5-year-old girl named Ariel. She has since turned 6.

Britt Reid is believed to have been leaving work when the crash happened on February 4th just days before the Superbowl. It occurred on a ramp on I-435 near Arrowhead Stadium. Reid was let from the Chief’s organization after his contract was not renewed.

A GoFundMe page for Ariel has now raised more than a half-million dollars. Her family has indicated that the little girl will likely need a lifetime of care. She sits unresponsive in a wheelchair.

Ariel’s family was helping a family member with car trouble.

Britt Reid was taken to the hospital the night of the crash and eventually had surgery. Reid told officers at the time of the crash that he had two to three drinks and was taking Adderall.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Emporia State softball play Jacie Stephens passed away after giving birth to her child....
Emporia State mourns the loss of Jacie Cochran
One person died Monday morning after a single-vehicle crash in downtown Topeka, police said.
One dead after early-morning crash in downtown Topeka
Kim L. Salzman, 64, and Christopher L. Winters, 53, both of Melvern, were arrested Saturday...
Pair arrested Saturday after search warrant served in Osage County
Two Topeka residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash that killed a man Saturday afternoon...
Two Topekans injured in crash that killed man Saturday in Woodson County
TPD investigating wreck on 21st and Burnett, leaving a vehicle in a residence’s front yard
TPD investigating wreck on 21st and Burnett, leaving a vehicle in a residence’s front yard

Latest News

Firefighters rescue person from balcony in south Topeka apartment blaze
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on the American Jobs Plan in the South Court...
President’s American Jobs Plan calls for action in Kansas
Firefirghters respond to blaze at south Topeka apartment complex
Firefighters rescue person from balcony in south Topeka apartment blaze
Man dies after crash Monday morning in downtown Topeka