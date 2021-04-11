Advertisement

Washburn Rural hosts Prom with COVID precautions

WRHS Prom
WRHS Prom(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Juniors and Seniors of Washburn Rural High School were able to experience their prom Saturday night in an unusual but safe way.

To allow for more social distancing, the dance was split into two different areas. One dance floor was located in the Activity Center and the other was located in Gym A.

Each dance floor was then divided into designated pods for a group of 30 students.

The pods were divided by six feet and the students were not allowed to move from their assigned pod.

The layout allowed the school to host a memorable prom while keeping the safety of students and staff in mind.

Students were also health screened and had their temperature taken before entering the dance.

