One killed, three hurt in early-morning shooting at Airbnb

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person is dead, three others hurt after a shooting at a house party at an Airbnb in East Wichita early Sunday morning, according to police.

Neighbors in the 5100 block of E. Second Street called police around 3:00 a.m. to report hearing several gunshots and cars speeding from the scene.

When officers got there, they say they found shell casings in the street and a 20- year-old dead in the backyard.

Police say three other victims, all suffering gunshot wounds, arrived at an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were a 26-year-old male, a 17-year-old male, and a 29-year-old male. They have all since been released.

Investigators spent the morning talking with eyewitnesses as they piece together what happened.

Officers say cooperation from the victims has been limited, but this does not appear to be a random incident.

Police say this isn’t the first time they’ve been called to this home by concerned neighbors.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.