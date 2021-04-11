More than $13K raised for MHK Polar Plunge

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $13,000 was raised leading up to Saturday’s Polar Plunge in Manhattan, raising money to help Special Olympics of Kansas local athletes

Although the Polar Plunge was held later this year, organizers made sure the water was cold by adding ice before participants took the plunge.

Prizes were announced and awarded for best individual and group costumes, as well as the biggest fundraiser and then teams took turns getting wet.

Polar Plunge participants could step, jump or fall into the pool, and all the money raised goes to help support programs for Special Olympics athletes in the Manhattan area.

“Not being able to get out and socialize and practice and get active and so, to see so many people come out and support them is awesome.” Special Olympics Kansas, Regional Director, Krystin Guggisberg says.

“Seeing these athletes go out there and all the joy they have with it, it’s…it’s really cool, it’s really awesome for these guys to continue it.” Manhattan Brewing Company, co-owner, Jake Voegeli says.

You can find a link to more information on Special Olympics Kansas on their website.

