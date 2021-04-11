Advertisement

More than $13K raised for MHK Polar Plunge

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $13,000 was raised leading up to Saturday’s Polar Plunge in Manhattan, raising money to help Special Olympics of Kansas local athletes

Although the Polar Plunge was held later this year, organizers made sure the water was cold by adding ice before participants took the plunge.

Prizes were announced and awarded for best individual and group costumes, as well as the biggest fundraiser and then teams took turns getting wet.

Polar Plunge participants could step, jump or fall into the pool, and all the money raised goes to help support programs for Special Olympics athletes in the Manhattan area.

“Not being able to get out and socialize and practice and get active and so, to see so many people come out and support them is awesome.” Special Olympics Kansas, Regional Director, Krystin Guggisberg says.

“Seeing these athletes go out there and all the joy they have with it, it’s…it’s really cool, it’s really awesome for these guys to continue it.” Manhattan Brewing Company, co-owner, Jake Voegeli says.

You can find a link to more information on Special Olympics Kansas on their website.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
Heartland Park (file photo)
KS Supreme Court sides with City of Topeka in Heartland Park lawsuit
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
Kansas lawmakers react after Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the...
Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka

Latest News

MHK Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics Kansas
Rotary Club of Community Action against Human Trafficking held a virtual summit
Rotary Club of Community Action Against Human Trafficking virtual summit held
K-State Polytechnich launches student mentorship program
KU to host Autism Across the Life Span conference