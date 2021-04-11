Helping Hands Humane Society reflects on benefiting from adopting pets

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -April 11th is National Pet Day and Helping Hands Humane Society spoke about why its important to adopt or foster a pet rather than buying it from a pet store.

“We have a great variety of animals that are already spade and neutered and up to date on shots and your saving a life-- al ot of these animals are homeless and are looking for families to adopt so its just always a great idea to come and support your local shelter,” Margaret Price said.

According to a survey from Topcashback.com and 83% of people in the United States have pets and Price told us why she thinks that number is so high.

“Pets bring your blood pressure down and they keep you company, they can make you laugh when your sad and they are just great company even rabbits and guinea pigs just give you some comfort in the good times and the bad times and the one thing about pets is they just give you unconditional love,” she said.

But pets can be expensive, 70% of pet owners say food is the most expensive besides medical expenses--which is why adopting can be a “paw-pular” choice.

“For us just come in and we can show you all the animals that are up for adoption and just come in and take a look and if there is something that you’re really interested in you just speak with an adoption counselor and visit with them and will your whole family and then they will visit with you and hopefully if you find that right match you can take them home with ya,” Price said.

