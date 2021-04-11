Advertisement

Group gathers at KDOL to bring awareness to ‘those left behind’

KDOL Protest
KDOL Protest(WIBW)
By Isaac French
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As some unemployed Kansans continue to experience problems from the Kansas department of labor, a group gathered to protest to bring awareness to those the department has left behind.

The event invited those who claim they have been victimized by the department of labor to join the demonstration.

The group claims that even with the additional efforts made by the department to increase productivity, they are still being left in the dark.

“When we say that we can’t call in and talk to anybody, we can’t to anybody. I think its gotten to the point where our state representatives, our senators, every single one of them are so jaded to the point that they won’t even respond anymore and its incredibly sad,” said event organizer Re’Nae Pherigo

Pherigo says the group plans to take their demonstrations on the road, with events planned in Wichita and Kansas City.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
Kansas lawmakers react after Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader
Heartland Park (file photo)
KS Supreme Court sides with City of Topeka in Heartland Park lawsuit
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the...
Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka

Latest News

Former Emporia State softball play Jacie Stephens passed away after giving birth to her child....
Emporia State mourns the loss of Jacie Cochran
Former Emporia State softball play Jacie Stephens passed away after giving birth to her child....
Emporia State mourns the loss of Jacie Cochran
WRHS Prom
Washburn Rural hosts Prom with COVID precautions
MHK Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics of Kansas
More than $13K raised for MHK Polar Plunge