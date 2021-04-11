Group gathers at KDOL to bring awareness to ‘those left behind’

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As some unemployed Kansans continue to experience problems from the Kansas department of labor, a group gathered to protest to bring awareness to those the department has left behind.

The event invited those who claim they have been victimized by the department of labor to join the demonstration.

The group claims that even with the additional efforts made by the department to increase productivity, they are still being left in the dark.

“When we say that we can’t call in and talk to anybody, we can’t to anybody. I think its gotten to the point where our state representatives, our senators, every single one of them are so jaded to the point that they won’t even respond anymore and its incredibly sad,” said event organizer Re’Nae Pherigo

Pherigo says the group plans to take their demonstrations on the road, with events planned in Wichita and Kansas City.

