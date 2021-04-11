Emporia State mourns the loss of Jacie Cochran

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State has meant a lot to Cale Cochran.

“I knew the minute I came to school here in 2014 that this is a special place.” Cale Cochran, Jacie Cochran’s husband, said.

It’s where he met his wife: Emporia State softball player Jacie Stephens.

“I can’t put it into words just how much this place means to me,” Cochran said. “Even more how much it meant to my wife.”

It’s where he’s returned to grieve.

“We’re making it as well as we can,” Cochran said. “We’ve had people from thousands of miles away reaching out to us, just letting us know that they’re thinking about us and they’re here for us.”

The two got married back in July 2018. They soon started their own family.

“She was excited to be a mom,” Cochran said. “One day she came home and gave me a book. The book said, ‘My daddy loves you.’ The look on her face when I opened the book was the most unbelievable thing I’ve seen.”

Jaxon was born July 2nd, 2020 and everything seemed normal. However, bliss immediately turned to despair.

“I could tell the nurse was starting to panic a little bit,” Cochran said. “I had walked out and I said, ‘I love you, babe.’ And all she did was look at me.”

The news that followed was heartbreaking.

“We walked to the door and nurse had a mask on,” Cochran said. “And she’s looking at me with a blank stare. And I just said, ‘What’s going on?’ She just lowered her mask and said did all we could.

Jacie passed away July 2nd, 2020. Doctors said she suffered from amniotic fluid embolisms. A rare condition affecting one in every 40 thousand births.

“There’s bumps along the road that remind us every day about her and we’ll think her for every day,” Cochran said.

“It’s just tough.”

While one of their own hurts, Emporia State came to their help. The school held a blood drive in honor of Jacie. They also had the families out to throw the first pitch.

“As special as this place is, man, it just keeps getting better.” Cochran said.

Jax leaves the field his mom starred on carrying her memory.

“Just to look on his face every day that I get to see him,” Cochran said. “It’s going to be a constant reminder that there was a very, very special person that used to walk this earth. And half of her gets to walk in every day and we get to do it together.”

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.