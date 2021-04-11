A Warm Day Ahead Before We Change Things Up With A Cold Front

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Patchy frost across Northeast Kansas this morning as lows dipped below 40 degrees into the mid and upper 30′s overnight last night. Today we will warm into the mid to upper 70′s with light southeast winds between 5-10 miles per hour before a cold front sweeps through later this afternoon changing our winds to be from the north at about 15-20 miles per hour. No rain is associated with today’s cold front later today, but it will cool us down for tomorrow.

Today: High near 75, southeast winds between 5-10 mph before afternoon cold front, clear skies.

Tonight: Low near 43 degrees, northwest winds between 10-15 mph, mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow: High near 62, northwest winds between 10-15 mph being breezy at times, mostly sunny skies.

The cloud cover builds in slightly on Monday night making us partly cloudy on Tuesday with a morning low of about 38 degrees with light north winds between 5-10 mph during the day. Highs Tuesday will be near 60 degrees. Wednesday is Tuesday’s twin with an identical weather setup.

More clouds build in over Northeast Kansas on Thursday for Mostly cloudy skies during the day and a high of 61 degrees. There is a 40% chance for rain showers to develop on Thursday night.

Friday will be a rainy day will rain showers continuous throughout the daytime. Highs are only expected to be near 59 degrees on Friday as the rain continues into Friday night. The rain will comes to an end early Saturday morning with highs still lower than our normal at about 58 degrees on Saturday with northwest winds in place.

Taking Action:

1. The next few nights will be on the chillier side and we could see additional opportunities for more frost development this week. Be sure to cover or bring indoors any sensitive plants.

2. Our average high this time of year is about 66 degrees in Northeast Kansas. We will be below that number for the majority of this coming week.

