A chilly night with patchy frost possible

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Frost Advisory is in effect 1AM tonight through 8AM Sunday. Temperatures tonight will fall as low as 34 to 36 and will result in frost formation across eastern and northeast Ks. Frost can kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Make sure you protect sensitive vegetation and bring plants inside if you can!

Frost Advisory (WIBW)

Tonight: Patchy frost possible. Mostly clear skies. Lows in the mid-to-upper 30s. Winds from the NW at 5-10mph.

Sunday: Sunny skies. A cold front will push through in the early afternoon hours. Highs in the upper 60s (NW counties) to near 80 (SE counties). Winds from the W at 10-15mph with gusts to 25.

Sunday will be a day to get outdoors and enjoy the nice temperatures, sunshine, and lighter winds. A cold front will push in early Sunday afternoon into our NW counties and will move southeast across the state. Our NW counties will have highs in the upper 60s and low 70s whereas our central and SE counties will have highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. There is no precipitation expected with this front, its just going to be a wind direction changer. Our winds will switch from a westerly wind to a NW wind, ushering some more seasonable air south for Monday.

Highs Monday will be more seasonable for this time of year into the low 60s. We’ll remain with highs being average or slightly below average this week. Lows will also be on the chillier side falling into the 30s some nights. We may see a couple more nights this week with more frost developing (Monday and Tuesday night).

First Alert 8 Day Forecast (WIBW)

Our next chance of precipitation won’t be until Thursday night into Friday night. A storm system will track in and we’ll see an increase in clouds with the chance of seeing widespread precipitation.

Taking Action:

1. Cover any sensitive vegetation and bring inside plants tonight since frost is possible and may be harmful to them.

2. Enjoy the beautiful weather Sunday!

