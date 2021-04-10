Advertisement

Tulips at Twilight kicks off at Warde-Meade Park

By Bryan Grabauskas and Melissa Brunner
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s finally Tulip Time!

Warde-Meade Park kicked off their Tulips at Twilight Friday night, where the more than 25,000 tulips coming in at the park are accompanied by lighted displays and live music for a lively stroll through the park.

Tulips at Twilight is open from 7-10 p.m. every night through April 25th, and costs just $5 to get in.

The garden is also open during the day as part of Jerold Brinkley Tulip Time, which also showcases the flowers in bloom at Lake Shawnee and Gage Park.

