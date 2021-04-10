TPD searches for Topeka Country Club burglary suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in a burglary at the Topeka Country Club.

The Topeka Police Department says security cameras caught photos of a burglary suspect at the Topeka Country Club. It said the crime happened on April 5, around 2 a.m.

TPD said if anyone recognizes the person in the picture, they should email telltpd@topeka.org, call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or submit a tip online.

