TPD searches for Topeka Country Club burglary suspect
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in a burglary at the Topeka Country Club.
The Topeka Police Department says security cameras caught photos of a burglary suspect at the Topeka Country Club. It said the crime happened on April 5, around 2 a.m.
TPD said if anyone recognizes the person in the picture, they should email telltpd@topeka.org, call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or submit a tip online.
