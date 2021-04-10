Advertisement

TPD searches for Topeka Country Club burglary suspect

(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department needs help identifying a suspect in a burglary at the Topeka Country Club.

The Topeka Police Department says security cameras caught photos of a burglary suspect at the Topeka Country Club. It said the crime happened on April 5, around 2 a.m.

Security cameras captured photos of this Topeka Country Club burglary suspect. The incident occurred on April 5 at...

Posted by Topeka Police Department on Friday, April 9, 2021

TPD said if anyone recognizes the person in the picture, they should email telltpd@topeka.org, call Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
Heartland Park (file photo)
KS Supreme Court sides with City of Topeka in Heartland Park lawsuit
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
Kansas lawmakers react after Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the...
Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka

Latest News

KU to host Autism Across the Life Span conference
80 Shawnee Co. kids are on the BBBS waiting list: how you can help
80+ Shawnee Co. kids are on the BBBS waiting list: how you can help
Blind Tiger brews first all-Kansas beer in Topeka since prohibition
Gov. Kelly signs bill to encourage transparency on electric transmission line construction
KDOT to begin Phase 3 reconstruction of Wildcat Creek Bridge