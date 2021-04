TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Oso is a four-year-old male shepherd mix who came to Helping Hands as a stray. Now, this energetic pup is oh-so-ready to find a permanent home.

Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society and 13′s Melissa Brunner headed outside for a little playtime, and an update on a busy April at Helping Hands.

