State Treasurer applauds passage of SB 86

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate has passed a bill to help with utility costs.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Roger says he wants to thank those that worked on Senate Bill 86, a trailer bill to the City Utility Loan Program and Economic Recovery Loan Program.

“I’d like to thank Speaker Pro-Tem Blaine Finch, Representative Jim Kelly, Senator Jeff Longbine, and the Revisor’s office for working together with the State Treasurer’s Office on a trailer bill to the City Utility Loan Program, and to the Legislature for passing it swiftly,” said Rogers.

Roger said the efforts allowed them to implement the Economic Recovery Loan Program soon and creates another program to address additional utility costs.

“This is much needed to help our Kansas communities and small businesses, even while utility investigations are underway. This is precisely the kind of joint effort it takes to do the right things for our constituents,” said Rogers. We’re truly working to keep the lights on for Kansans, and we plan to roll out these loan programs the first week of May.”

For more information about Senate Bill 86, click HERE.

