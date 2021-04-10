Advertisement

State Treasurer applauds passage of SB 86

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Senate has passed a bill to help with utility costs.

Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Roger says he wants to thank those that worked on Senate Bill 86, a trailer bill to the City Utility Loan Program and Economic Recovery Loan Program.

“I’d like to thank Speaker Pro-Tem Blaine Finch, Representative Jim Kelly, Senator Jeff Longbine, and the Revisor’s office for working together with the State Treasurer’s Office on a trailer bill to the City Utility Loan Program, and to the Legislature for passing it swiftly,” said Rogers.

Roger said the efforts allowed them to implement the Economic Recovery Loan Program soon and creates another program to address additional utility costs.

“This is much needed to help our Kansas communities and small businesses, even while utility investigations are underway. This is precisely the kind of joint effort it takes to do the right things for our constituents,” said Rogers. We’re truly working to keep the lights on for Kansans, and we plan to roll out these loan programs the first week of May.”

For more information about Senate Bill 86, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
Heartland Park (file photo)
KS Supreme Court sides with City of Topeka in Heartland Park lawsuit
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
Kansas lawmakers react after Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the...
Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka

Latest News

KU to host Autism Across the Life Span conference
80 Shawnee Co. kids are on the BBBS waiting list: how you can help
80+ Shawnee Co. kids are on the BBBS waiting list: how you can help
Blind Tiger brews first all-Kansas beer in Topeka since prohibition
Gov. Kelly signs bill to encourage transparency on electric transmission line construction
KDOT to begin Phase 3 reconstruction of Wildcat Creek Bridge