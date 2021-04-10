Rotary Club of Community Action Against Human Trafficking virtual summit held

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Rotary Club of Community Action against Human Trafficking held a virtual summit on Saturday morning addressing how educators play a role in preventing Human trafficking.

Educators and community members listened as keynote speakers and panelists explained how human trafficking is in all communities but is often unnoticed.

Panelists discussed how the availability of smartphones and social media to young children has played a major role in luring children into trafficking situations.

Educators can help by looking for signs displayed by their students and having an active role in providing a safe classroom environment.

“Just making sure that we, we have outlets for children, activities, that we have mentors for them, and that…we can really provide a…a healthy school environment.” Riley County Attorney, Barry Wilkerson says.

You can find more information about the Rotary Club of Community Action against human trafficking on their website.

