Advertisement

Rain Moves Out, Sun Shines Tomorrow

By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some light rain showers will pass through Northeast Kansas this morning but will quickly be leaving the area. Today we will remain mostly cloudy with north winds between 10-20 miles per hour which could be gusty at times to 20-30 mph. Highs today will be cooler only reaching the lower 60′s. Tonight we clear the skies up a bit more which will set us up for a chilly night with lows in the upper 30′s.

Sunday is the best looking day on your First Alert 8-Day forecast with a high of 74 with clear skies and overall light south winds that could gust between 15-20 mph at times. This is for sure the day be out and about before a strong cold front blasts through the region dropping our temperatures right near 60 degrees for highs and upper 30′s for lows.

Today: High near 62, north winds between 10-20 mph, mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Low of 38, light north winds, mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow: High near 74, southeast winds between 10-15 mph, sunny skies.

The clouds return on Monday with highs continually near 60 with more rain moving in on Thursday night through Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected with this system. Our highs will be dropping below 60 though into the upper 50′s behind our next rain maker for Thursday night through Saturday morning.

8-Day
8-Day(WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
Heartland Park (file photo)
KS Supreme Court sides with City of Topeka in Heartland Park lawsuit
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
Kansas lawmakers react after Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the...
Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka

Latest News

Rain ends Saturday morning
Rain ends Saturday morning
Rain ends Saturday morning
Rain ends Saturday morning
First Alert Mild
Friday forecast: Mild today, rain tonight and cooler tomorrow
Concordia less than others
Mild today, rain tonight