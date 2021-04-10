Rain Moves Out, Sun Shines Tomorrow

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some light rain showers will pass through Northeast Kansas this morning but will quickly be leaving the area. Today we will remain mostly cloudy with north winds between 10-20 miles per hour which could be gusty at times to 20-30 mph. Highs today will be cooler only reaching the lower 60′s. Tonight we clear the skies up a bit more which will set us up for a chilly night with lows in the upper 30′s.

Sunday is the best looking day on your First Alert 8-Day forecast with a high of 74 with clear skies and overall light south winds that could gust between 15-20 mph at times. This is for sure the day be out and about before a strong cold front blasts through the region dropping our temperatures right near 60 degrees for highs and upper 30′s for lows.

Today: High near 62, north winds between 10-20 mph, mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight: Low of 38, light north winds, mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow: High near 74, southeast winds between 10-15 mph, sunny skies.

The clouds return on Monday with highs continually near 60 with more rain moving in on Thursday night through Saturday morning. No severe weather is expected with this system. Our highs will be dropping below 60 though into the upper 50′s behind our next rain maker for Thursday night through Saturday morning.

8-Day (WIBW)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.