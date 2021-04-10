Manhattan Optimists Club honors April student of the month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Manhattan Optimists Club has named its student of the month for April.

The Manhattan Optimists Club says its Manhattan High School student of the month is Owen Braxmeyer, a senior at MHS and son of Adam and Dedra Braxmeyer of Manhattan.

According to the Club, Braxmeyer is a member of the National Honor Society in grades 10, 11 and 12. It said he has served on Youth Impacting Community as a volunteer for several community projects and is a youth group pleader at St. Thomas More Church. It said he has been a youth camp leader for Manhattan youth basketball for several years and has refereed Special Olympics basketball tournaments.

The Club said Braxmeyer has played varsity level basketball at MHS through grades 10, 11 and 12 and has a team captain on the 2021′s team and received all Centennial League honors. It said he was also crowned MHS Homecoming King this year.

According to the Club, Braxmeyer plans to continue his education at McPherson College and his basketball career by playing for the Bulldogs.

