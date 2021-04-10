Advertisement

KU to host Autism Across the Life Span conference

(University of Kansas)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas will hold a conference to discuss autism spectrum disorder with stakeholders.

The University of Kansas says the Kansas Center for Autism Research and Training, part of its Life Span Institute, will host the Autism Across the Life Span conference on April 23.

According to KU, the virtual event will discuss the needs of families, professionals and educators interested in autism spectrum disorder. It said the one-day event will feature breakout sessions on behavioral health, interventions, research and neuroscience, as well as transition.

“While we always are excited for this annual meeting as it brings together our community, we are particularly eager for this year’s,” said Matt Mosconi, director of the Kansas Center for Autism Research and Training. “While we look forward to in-person meetings in coming years, this virtual environment will provide a means for more people to be involved and for us to gather, learn and continue our broader mission of advancing understanding and support for families affected by autism spectrum disorder.”

KU said registration for the conference is $95 for professionals, which includes investigators, tenure-track or research faculty, and clinicians. It said families and self-advocates can register for $50 and the cost for undergraduate and graduate students is $40. It said scholarships are available for families and self-advocates.

To apply for a scholarship, click HERE.

According to the University, with presentations from nationally recognized researchers, including KU faculty, the conference will offer research presentations and practical and informative guidance for those that are currently working and caring for children, teens or adults with autism spectrum disorder. It said topics include technology and social skills, genetics, early childhood, self-determination, supported decision making and more.

KU said keynote presentations are as follows:

  • “Understanding Repetitive Behaviors and Interests in Autism,” by Jim Bodfish, vice chair of research and professor, Hearing and Speech Sciences Department and the Psychiatry and Behavior Sciences Department at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Bodfish’s research program strives to maintain a close link with autism clinical service-delivery programs.
  • “Preparing families to support transition-aged youth on the autism spectrum,” by Julie Lounds Taylor, associate professor of Pediatrics and Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences Department at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Taylor’s research focuses on promoting positive outcomes in adulthood for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

KU said the Life Span Institute brings together scientists and students interested in education, behavioral science and neuroscience to study problems that directly affect the health and well-being of individuals and communities worldwide.

To register for the conference, click HERE.

