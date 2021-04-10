Advertisement

KDOT to begin Phase 3 reconstruction of Wildcat Creek Bridge

(AP Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will start Phase 3 of the Wildcat Creek Bridge reconstruction project.

The City of Manhattan says the Kansas Department of Transportation notified it that traffic control will be switching to Phase 3 on Fort Riley Blvd. for the Wildcat Creek Bridge Replacement project on Monday, April 19.

According to the City, while the Phase 3 traffic control is being set up, there will be a single-day period where traffic will operate in the outside lanes, westbound will be in the new outside westbound lane and eastbound will remain in the existing eastbound outside lane. It said when the Phase 3 traffic control is in place, all traffic will then operate head to head in the new westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes and bridges are reconstructed. Weather permitting, it said Phase 3 is expected to be in place through November.

Manhattan said Rosencutter Rd. access at Ft. Riley Blvd. will remain closed. It said detours for S. Rosencutter will continue through Seth Child Rd. and Stagg Hill Rd. It said the separate project on Rosenctter Rd. to install a new culvert south of Skyvue Ln. will be available by April 19. It said work on the shoulders of Rosencutter will continue for a few weeks thereafter.

Additionally, the City said residents should note that Poliska Ln. and the commercial entrance opposite of Poliska Ln. will be right in, right out access for the duration of Phase 3 traffic control.

For a map of the project, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
Heartland Park (file photo)
KS Supreme Court sides with City of Topeka in Heartland Park lawsuit
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
Kansas lawmakers react after Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the...
Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka

Latest News

KU to host Autism Across the Life Span conference
80 Shawnee Co. kids are on the BBBS waiting list: how you can help
80+ Shawnee Co. kids are on the BBBS waiting list: how you can help
Blind Tiger brews first all-Kansas beer in Topeka since prohibition
Gov. Kelly signs bill to encourage transparency on electric transmission line construction