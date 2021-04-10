KDOT to begin Phase 3 reconstruction of Wildcat Creek Bridge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will start Phase 3 of the Wildcat Creek Bridge reconstruction project.

The City of Manhattan says the Kansas Department of Transportation notified it that traffic control will be switching to Phase 3 on Fort Riley Blvd. for the Wildcat Creek Bridge Replacement project on Monday, April 19.

According to the City, while the Phase 3 traffic control is being set up, there will be a single-day period where traffic will operate in the outside lanes, westbound will be in the new outside westbound lane and eastbound will remain in the existing eastbound outside lane. It said when the Phase 3 traffic control is in place, all traffic will then operate head to head in the new westbound lanes while the eastbound lanes and bridges are reconstructed. Weather permitting, it said Phase 3 is expected to be in place through November.

Manhattan said Rosencutter Rd. access at Ft. Riley Blvd. will remain closed. It said detours for S. Rosencutter will continue through Seth Child Rd. and Stagg Hill Rd. It said the separate project on Rosenctter Rd. to install a new culvert south of Skyvue Ln. will be available by April 19. It said work on the shoulders of Rosencutter will continue for a few weeks thereafter.

Additionally, the City said residents should note that Poliska Ln. and the commercial entrance opposite of Poliska Ln. will be right in, right out access for the duration of Phase 3 traffic control.

For a map of the project, click HERE.

