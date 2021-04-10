Advertisement

Kansas Legislature passes bill overhauling state’s unemployment system

Topeka capitol
Topeka capitol
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gov. Laura Kelly thanked both chambers for passing legislation overhauling the state’s unemployment system, citing the need to be able to help Kansans when they need it.

“Throughout it all, the pandemic has taught us an important and expensive lesson—it is critical that we invest in and maintain our safety net so that they are available to citizens when they need it most,” Gov. Kelly said. “This legislation will ensure that we complete the work we started and replace the state’s antiquated unemployment system. The passage of this legislation makes clear our commitment to Kansas businesses and workers to ensure that we are prepared for whatever challenges the future may hold.”

She says the bill keeps regular unemployment benefits at 26 weeks through September h, Keeps employers from being held responsible for fraudulent claims, and expands the Dept. of Labor’s ability to address claims and appeals.

