Kansas City man convicted in father’s fatal stabbing

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City man has been convicted of stabbing his father to death in Independence.

A Jackson County jury on Thursday convicted Curtis Lee, 42, of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the stabbing in April 2018, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers who went to an Independence home from Charles and Clyde Burtin, who were brothers, both dead of stab wounds. A large knife with dried blood also was found.

Lee told police his father stabbed his uncle during an argument. Lee said he pulled the knife out of his uncle before going into his father’s room and sharing a cigarette. Lee said he stabbed his father after the older man said “it’s going to be you or me.”

The jury recommended life without parole and 15 years for the armed criminal action conviction, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Lee’s will be sentenced June 24.

