Advertisement

Judge dismisses commissioner’s lawsuit over mask mandate

(WMTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed against the Blue Valley school district by a Johnson County Commissioner who was denied entry into a district meeting because she refused to wear a mask.

Johnson County District Judge Robert Wonnell ruled Friday that Commissioner Charlotte O’Hara had no standing to file the lawsuit under a state law passed last month that details how people can object to COVID-19 restrictions.

O’Hara said she has a medical condition that exempts her from wearing a mask, and she was told unless she could show proof of the exemption she could not attend a Tuesday hearing on the mask mandate, The Kansas City Star reported.

In a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, Blue Valley officials argued O’Hara was not harmed by the district’s enforcement of the mask rule. The hearing was postponed after another person refused to wear a mask, and it was held virtually on Wednesday.

The district also argued O’Hara doesn’t have standing to challenge the law because she is not an employee, student, parent or guardian of district student. She does have grandchildren in the district.

District officials announced on Thursday that Blue Valley will keep its mask requirement until the end of the school year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
Heartland Park (file photo)
KS Supreme Court sides with City of Topeka in Heartland Park lawsuit
The Kansas Republican caucus voted 22-4 Friday evening to oust Senator Gene Suellentrop as...
Kansas lawmakers react after Republican caucus votes to oust Sen. Gene Suellentrop as majority leader
Police were investigating a report of an armed robbery to an individual early Friday in the...
Police investigating early-morning robbery in west-central Topeka

Latest News

KU to host Autism Across the Life Span conference
80 Shawnee Co. kids are on the BBBS waiting list: how you can help
80+ Shawnee Co. kids are on the BBBS waiting list: how you can help
Blind Tiger brews first all-Kansas beer in Topeka since prohibition
Gov. Kelly signs bill to encourage transparency on electric transmission line construction
KDOT to begin Phase 3 reconstruction of Wildcat Creek Bridge