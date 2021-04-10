iPad app helps give Ottawa student a voice

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A tool meant to meet the communication needs of children with autism has helped an Ottawa third-grader have a voice.

The Kansas Department of Education says when asked what he wants to be when he grows up, Flint Wadkins, 9, does not hesitate to share his dream. He answers “fireman,” through his iPad, which is equipped with Language Acquisition through Motor Planning Words for Life, a full vocabulary language application that has given a voice to autistic students.

According to the KSDE, this is a big difference from just a year prior, when he could not put together a sentence or share thoughts about his day with his loved ones.

“I thought the pandemic would set him back,” said Flint’s mom, Rebekah Wadkins. “But it didn’t. The last year, he started using sentences – giving us sporadic thoughts. He is talking about random things. That has been amazing”

The KSDE said Flint was born with a cleft palate and was later diagnosed with autism and severe speech apraxia, a speech disorder where a child’s brain has difficulty coordinating the complex oral movements that are needed to create sounds into syllables into words and words into phrases. It said he gets occupational speech and physical therapy sessions.

According to the Department, Flint is an inclusion classroom at Garfield Elementary School in Ottaway USD 290. It said thanks to his preschool teachers, special education teachers and his classroom teacher, Flint has been able to thrive, according to his gifted education teacher Rebekah.

The KSDE said Randi Helget, Flint’s third-grade classroom teacher, has noticed him using the communication device more and forming complete sentences with it.

“He is taking the initiative to use his device to communicate and talk with his peers,” said Helget.

According to the KSDE, this is the first year that Helget has worked with Flint, so it has been a learning experience for both of them. It said Helget learned about Flint by observing one of the school’s paraprofessionals that worked closely with him and helped him succeed. It said she took what she learned and began to interact with Flint.

“We have learned together,” Helget said. “He has taught me a lot. He is fun-loving, caring and helpful.”

Helget and Amanda King, a special education teacher who also works with Flint, said he has a way of making everyone around him smile.

“Flint is his own character,” King said. “His smile and laugh are contagious. This year, we’ve seen a lot more determination than in the past.”

The KSDE said this is exciting for the teachers and they cannot wait to see what he accomplishes during the rest of the school year.

“He has such a persevering spirit,” Helget said.

According to the KSDE, at home, Flint enjoys playing with his two brothers.

“It is always an adventure,” Rebekah said with a smile. “They have really embraced him. I have been blessed with kids who have embraced each other.”

The KSDE said Flint, dressed as Inspector Gadget with a hat and tie, tapped out his words on his iPad to explain that he is a huge Dr. Who and Inspector Gadget fan. It said he also enjoys playing on the playground at school and videogames. It said he was introduced to the LAMP Words for Life app about four years ago.

“It has helped so much,” Rebekah said. “It has opened doors for him, and it helps with my stress. He’s really started self-advocating. If he can’t see the board in class, he’ll move closer to it. He asks questions.”

Outside the classroom, the KSDE said Flint has also had major successes. It said he is in Cub Scouts and recently took second place in the Pinewood Derby.

“He loves it,” Rebekah said of Cub Scouts. “Our pack is amazing. Friends and family have rallied around him. It definitely takes a village.”

However, the KSDE said there are still challenging days for both Flint and those who love him. But, it said Rebekah believes autism has not stopped him from flourishing.

“I want him to grow up and be a productive member of society,” Rebekah said. “I want him to grow up kind and loving.”

The KSDE said Rebekah shared a few words of wisdom for parents of autistic children.

“Embrace who they are,” Rebekah said. “Hold a high standard for them, and they will rise.”

