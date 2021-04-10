Advertisement

Gov. Kelly signs bill to encourage transparency on electric transmission line construction

(KCRG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly has signed a bill to encourage transparency on the construction of electric transmission lines.

Governor Laura Kelly says she signed a bill that will require electric utilities to take specific steps before exercising eminent domain to build an urban electric transmission line in Kansas.

According to Gov. Kelly, House Bill 2321 requires utility companies to complete the following before construction:

  • Notify the city where the project is proposed at least six months before construction and present preliminary plans, including the locations and dimensions of the project.
  • Conduct an open house with sufficient notice to the community to allow affected landowners to provide public comment.
  • Obtain any required permits.

“This commonsense measure will ensure Kansans can communicate openly with utilities about new transmission lines that may affect their homes, businesses, and communities,” Governor Kelly said.

To view House Bill 2321, click HERE.

