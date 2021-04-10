Evergy plaza launches monthly ‘Friday Flicks’ series

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Continuing a full slate of activities this spring, Evergy plaza hosted its first movie night of the year!

Mrs. Doubtfire was the inaugural flick in a planned series titled Friday Flicks. Evergy Plaza will show movies every second Friday of the month through the end of the year.

The showing is free, but VIP packages with reserved parking spots and popcorn are available.

