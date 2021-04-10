Advertisement

Evergy plaza launches monthly ‘Friday Flicks’ series

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Continuing a full slate of activities this spring, Evergy plaza hosted its first movie night of the year!

Mrs. Doubtfire was the inaugural flick in a planned series titled Friday Flicks. Evergy Plaza will show movies every second Friday of the month through the end of the year.

The showing is free, but VIP packages with reserved parking spots and popcorn are available.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD is looking for the woman seen in this picture assaulting a Taco Bell employee.
Woman identified that assaulted Taco Bell employee through drive-thru window
Gene Suellentrop (Shawnee Co. Jail)
Sen. Suellentrop calls officer ‘Donut Boy’, says he could ‘take’ him
A portion of eastbound Interstate 70 in west Topeka was reopened early Friday after a fatal...
I-70 reopens early Friday in west Topeka after fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash
A tow truck driver was injured early Thursday when he was struck by a cable while helping get a...
Holton tow truck driver taken to hospital after being hit by cable Thursday morning in Jackson County
Bird Scooters in Topeka (WIBW)
Bird asking public to return missing scooters

Latest News

13 News at 10pm
Kansas Senate Majority Leader Gene Suellentrop, R-Wichita, follows a discussion during a...
Can colleagues remove Suellentrop from Kansas Senate? There’s a rule for that
The event combines lighted displays and tulips.
Visitors enjoy Tulips at Twilight
The event combines lighted displays and tulips.
Tulips at Twilight kicks off at Warde-Meade Park